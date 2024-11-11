Equitable Trust Co. Has $148,000 Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of GPRE opened at $11.36 on Monday. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.25.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

