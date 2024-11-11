CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in FMC by 250.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in FMC by 56.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,282.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FMC from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $59.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $68.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.