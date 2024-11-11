Capital Performance Advisors LLP Makes New $41,000 Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $660,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Donaldson by 21.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 110,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 254.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Donaldson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DCI opened at $77.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.08. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $182,900.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,915.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 5,210 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $373,765.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,111.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,805 shares of company stock valued at $12,310,222 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Donaldson

Donaldson Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.