14,026 Shares in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in World Kinect by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in World Kinect by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in World Kinect by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in World Kinect by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in World Kinect by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,645,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,452,238.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Kinect Stock Performance

Shares of WKC stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. World Kinect Co. has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $31.70.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 0.30%. World Kinect’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 9th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WKC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut World Kinect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut World Kinect from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on World Kinect from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on World Kinect from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

