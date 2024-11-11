Capital Performance Advisors LLP Invests $48,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI opened at $41.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 22,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $905,962.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,824.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 56,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $2,283,181.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

