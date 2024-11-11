KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $19.00 price objective on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KeyCorp

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,665.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,461.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,011 shares of company stock worth $610,425 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 128,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 470,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 140,660 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 92,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,897.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $20.00.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.