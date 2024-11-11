Summit Global Investments Invests $228,000 in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 165,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 42,265 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 29.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth $217,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 317,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,428.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $232,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 317,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,428.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $77,118.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 114,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,097.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,044 shares of company stock valued at $645,105. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS opened at $26.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.88. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 59.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

