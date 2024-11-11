WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$280.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$257.00 to C$280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

WSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$255.00 to C$270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$273.00 to C$279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$266.82.

WSP Global Trading Down 4.4 %

WSP opened at C$241.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$240.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$224.05. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$180.73 and a 52 week high of C$259.17.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24. The company had revenue of C$3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3 billion. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

