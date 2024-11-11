QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $509,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Teleflex by 20,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 212 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX stock opened at $195.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $194.58 and a 52 week high of $257.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.39 and a 200-day moving average of $223.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

