Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 899.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,480 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,330 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.4% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,453,718 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 917.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,701,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,203,837,000 after buying an additional 11,453,554 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 855.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,674,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,186,292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347,563 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 226,130.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,246,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,224,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,242,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,045.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,273,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,427,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,878 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at $133,781,155.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

AVGO stock opened at $183.64 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.31 and a fifty-two week high of $186.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.75 and a 200-day moving average of $157.78. The company has a market capitalization of $857.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.35%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

