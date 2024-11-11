Equitable Trust Co. Invests $202,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.0% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 47,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 64,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Veritas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,378.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,444,440. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -65.79%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

