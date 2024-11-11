Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average is $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $935,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,073.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,384 shares of company stock valued at $2,860,902 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 312.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 139,228 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Nasdaq by 237.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nasdaq by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 55.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

