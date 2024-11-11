Insider Buying: HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Insider Buys A$2,356,778.34 in Stock

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Alcock purchased 33,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$70.23 ($46.51) per share, with a total value of A$2,356,778.34 ($1,560,780.36).

Andrew Alcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Andrew Alcock sold 200,000 shares of HUB24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$67.00 ($44.37), for a total value of A$13,400,000.00 ($8,874,172.19).

HUB24 Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

HUB24 Increases Dividend

HUB24 Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, September 8th. This is an increase from HUB24’s previous Final dividend of $0.19. HUB24’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.42%.

HUB24 Limited, a financial services company, provides integrated platform, technology, and data solutions to wealth industry in Australia. It operates in Platform and Tech Solutions segments. The company develops and operates HUB24 and Xplore Wealth that are investment and superannuation platforms; and portfolio administration and reporting services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

