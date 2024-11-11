Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.1 %

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

