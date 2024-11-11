Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Holdings Trimmed by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,872,000 after buying an additional 30,310 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 17.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,251,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $100.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Melius Research initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Floor & Decor

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.