Equitable Trust Co. Sells 659 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Equitable Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JUST. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 105,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 99.5% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 207,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JUST opened at $84.97 on Monday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $85.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $390.86 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.97.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

