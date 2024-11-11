Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13,732.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,566,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,675,000 after buying an additional 1,555,149 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 14,222.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 584,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,621,000 after acquiring an additional 580,262 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,474,000. Natixis increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 316,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after buying an additional 279,930 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,296,000 after buying an additional 239,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $164.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $162.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $122.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.58. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $112.74 and a one year high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 51.48%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

