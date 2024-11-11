SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in SAP were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $58,936,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,573,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,479,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SAP in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,532,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth $14,940,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $237.56 on Monday. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $142.39 and a 52 week high of $243.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.80. The company has a market cap of $291.84 billion, a PE ratio of 95.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

