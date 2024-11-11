Equitable Trust Co. Cuts Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Markel Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 287,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $452,311,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 214,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,124,000 after buying an additional 57,528 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Markel Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 85,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in Markel Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 85,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,700.00 to $1,675.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,651.83.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,650.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.73. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,325.00 and a twelve month high of $1,675.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,569.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,573.63.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $17.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.97 by ($4.63). The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.27 EPS for the current year.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.