5,021 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 0.8% during the third quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 158,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,731,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.92.

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $107.16 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.67. The stock has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 82.85%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

