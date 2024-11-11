Equitable Trust Co. Buys New Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $223.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $162.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

Read Our Latest Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $120.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.44. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.89%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.