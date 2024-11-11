Equitable Trust Co. Sells 4,769 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,448 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at $1,630,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 14.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,513 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.31 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

