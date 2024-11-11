Equitable Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,482,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,082,000 after purchasing an additional 413,297 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in AZEK by 180.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 36,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 308,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AZEK by 44.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in AZEK by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 734,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 100,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,742,656.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,656.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela J. Edwards acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,123.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $47.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.16. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

AZEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AZEK from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AZEK from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AZEK

AZEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.