Equitable Trust Co. Buys 97 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 5,460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the second quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $285,552.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,251.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $1,873,075.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 888,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,572,856.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $285,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,251.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,833 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,877 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DORM. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of DORM stock opened at $137.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day moving average is $103.15. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.07 and a twelve month high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

