Equitable Trust Co. Takes $591,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 28,553 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 598,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,953,000 after acquiring an additional 53,694 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 56,870 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,978,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $84.17 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average is $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

