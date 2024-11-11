Equitable Trust Co. Has $559,000 Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ashland by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,773,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,037,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ashland by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,686,000 after buying an additional 198,913 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,806,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,864,000 after buying an additional 149,483 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,737,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,131,000 after acquiring an additional 103,517 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 671,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ASH. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ashland from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Ashland Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $80.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Ashland had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $522.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Ashland’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

