7,666 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,200,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 12.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,699,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,890,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,780,921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,276,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 901,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,917,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in CNX Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 587,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $38.16 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. CNX Resources Co. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $38.81.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $424.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,794.20. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNX. StockNews.com lowered CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded CNX Resources to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens upped their price target on CNX Resources from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

