Equitable Trust Co. Buys New Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 30,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 23,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.94.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $144.19 on Monday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $110.40 and a 1 year high of $145.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.29 and its 200 day moving average is $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.87%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

