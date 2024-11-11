Amalgamated Bank Sells 9,915 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,915 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,797,000 after buying an additional 718,122 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.8% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,536,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,235 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 19.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,434,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,235,000 after purchasing an additional 235,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 884,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,484,000 after buying an additional 21,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $171.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $126.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $111.63 on Monday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 19.87%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

