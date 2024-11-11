Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 315 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 47.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $668,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 52.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $236,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,729.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,192.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $236,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,729.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $938,486. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $57.38 on Monday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $59.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

