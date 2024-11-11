Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,851,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,425,000 after buying an additional 6,344,121 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 24.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,985,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $533,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,368 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,719,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,450 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $198,409,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,159,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,596,000 after purchasing an additional 44,029 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $91.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $92.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.96.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

