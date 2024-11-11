Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes $267,000 Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $325,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 59,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $52.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1939 per share. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.