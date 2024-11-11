Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes $267,000 Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 50,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $325,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 59,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $52.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.