Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,802 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 477,038 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $289,719,000 after purchasing an additional 78,246 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 842 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total transaction of $334,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,437 shares of company stock worth $146,229,378 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $795.04 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.35 and a 1 year high of $799.06. The firm has a market cap of $339.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $721.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $671.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

