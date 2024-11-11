QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 440 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Duolingo by 261.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $528,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duolingo from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Duolingo from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Duolingo from $225.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.44.

Duolingo Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $326.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 178.63 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.84 and a 200-day moving average of $221.65. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $330.61.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In related news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total value of $3,646,086.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,417,183.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 17,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.27, for a total transaction of $3,646,086.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,856 shares in the company, valued at $18,417,183.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $311,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,001,597.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,374 shares of company stock worth $15,802,382. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.