Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Lincoln National by 4.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Lincoln National by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC opened at $34.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.38.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,184. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Further Reading

