Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,194 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,354,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 489.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 29.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,601,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,604 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 177.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,570,000 after buying an additional 847,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $35,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $87.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.39. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $87.87.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,407,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,565.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 17,500 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $1,407,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,565.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,744. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on United Airlines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.94.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

