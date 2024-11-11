Summit Global Investments Purchases 3,022 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 53.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Primoris Services were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 45.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 414.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services stock opened at $81.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $81.71. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.20. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Primoris Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.95%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $152,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,782.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John M. Perisich sold 4,391 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $242,954.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $152,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,782.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,734. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRIM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Primoris Services from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $51.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

