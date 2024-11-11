Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCIM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCIM – Free Report) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BCIM opened at $23.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $26.79.

Get abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

About abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF

(Free Report)

Read More

The abrdn ETFs – abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund tracks an index of four industrial metals futures with maturities of 1 to 3 months combined with cash collaterals invested in 3-month US treasuries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg Industrial Metals Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.