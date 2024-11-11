Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 359.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.89 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $49.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

