Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $544,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $236.98 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $143.70 and a 52-week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.35. The company has a market capitalization of $667.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

