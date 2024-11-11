Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Carpenter Technology worth $42,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,850,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,887,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,044,000 after purchasing an additional 479,047 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1,538.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,248,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CRS stock opened at $177.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.46. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $179.18.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.96 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

