Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

MOD opened at $128.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.21 and a 200 day moving average of $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $42.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.86 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at $15,806,730.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

