Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,047 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of NRG Energy worth $41,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares in the company, valued at $13,151,688. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NRG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NRG opened at $96.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.