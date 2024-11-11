Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of MYR Group worth $44,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 578.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 974,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,287,000 after buying an additional 831,066 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter valued at about $51,452,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 387.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after buying an additional 147,598 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter valued at about $10,800,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 68.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 69,886 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $148.66 on Monday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $181.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.61.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.18 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MYRG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.75.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

