Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 57,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,137,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 292.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 184,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,740,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $636,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $5,380,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,730 shares in the company, valued at $48,968,950.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $5,380,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,968,950.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,252,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,520. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VMI stock opened at $340.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.02. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.73 and a 52-week high of $352.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.67.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.11. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Featured Articles

