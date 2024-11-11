Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,914 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Kroger worth $50,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 97,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 462,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,822 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 14.3% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in Kroger by 22.2% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 151,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after buying an additional 27,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 10.2% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,893,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,471,000 after buying an additional 175,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,036.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $167,730.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,142,036.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $386,247.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,715.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $721,243 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE KR opened at $59.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.99. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $60.24.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KR

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.