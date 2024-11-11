Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $19,831,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total value of $4,244,095.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,401 shares in the company, valued at $18,460,167.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total value of $4,244,095.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,401 shares in the company, valued at $18,460,167.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,663,272.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,190 shares of company stock worth $8,212,284. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $359.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.16 and its 200 day moving average is $282.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $252.98 and a twelve month high of $360.41.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

