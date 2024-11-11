Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $45.88 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Ingersoll Rand worth $45,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $204,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IR. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $685,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,623.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,660 shares of company stock worth $5,974,334. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $102.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average of $93.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.30 and a 1-year high of $103.96.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.90%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

