Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 480,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,973 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $51,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in XPO in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $152.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.22. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.72 and a 1 year high of $154.98.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

