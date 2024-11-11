Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Consolidated Edison worth $49,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 380.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.13 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 64.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.35.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

